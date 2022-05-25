Trail RCMP Seize Weapons, Suspend Suspected Drugged Drivers

A 42-year-old Trail man could be facing weapons charges after an incident downtown.

RCMP said they found him and a 32-year-old city man in a vehicle on Daniel St. after following up a complaint about alleged threats by two men at about 10:20 a.m. on May 19.

Police indicated they found a .22 calibre rifle and baseball bat inside the vehicle.

Trail RCMP also issued two 24-hour driving suspensions in a pair of suspected impaired driving cases.

Police stated officers believed a 39-year old Trail man was under the influence of a drug while investigating the alleged theft of dirt at about 10:30 p.m. on Fri. May 20 from a business on Highway 3-B.

They never found the dirt.

RCMP said they also pulled over a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 3-B in Fruitvale at about 1 p.m. Sun. May 22.

Police suspected a 32-year-old Warfield woman was impaired by a drug and said she failed a field sobriety test with her three-year-old child in the back seat.

RCMP said they ensured the child’s welfare was taken care of.

Trail RCMP are also looking for information into the theft of an expensive Daniadown Duvet from a business in the 19-hundred block of Columbia Ave. in Rossland.

Police said it happened at about 1:40 p.m. Sat. May 21.

Anyone who can assist investigators in finding the white duvet worth about $500 is asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2556.