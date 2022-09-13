Trail RCMP Want Residents Help in Car Bombing Investigation

Bomb squad and forensics officers finished collecting evidence from last Friday morning's car bombing over the weekend in Montrose.

Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said the long and complicated probe will now include the lower mainland gang unit.

He pointed out the incident is proof gangland activity isn't limited to the big cities.

“Organized crime grows and the drug trade has always been a lucrative business,” he said.

“It reaches further out into smaller and more distant places, usually these are big city problems,” Wicentowich added, stating that this will be a long and multi-faceted investigation.

“We are still investigating the component into organized crime and the possible gang connections,” the Sergeant commented.

“We will have assistance from our combined joint forces gang unit, but these things take time and they are very complicated,” according to the detachment commander, who added that residents could play a key role by reporting any unusual activity in the village before the car bombing.

“Any suspicious vehicles or people between 9 p.m. (Thurs.) and 6 a.m. (Fri.) on the day of the explosion, we would like them to come forward and let us know if they noticed anyone around their neighbourhood hanging out,” he said, noting that police are aware of the competition in the local illicit drug trade.

“We are aware of come conflicts that are going on between local drug traffickers and plan to continue to investigate into those connections,” he stated, but emphasized the need for a team approach into the probe.

“These are the things that are happening in our small communities and it takes an overall approach in order to combat this,” said Wicentowich, who had some good news about the 41-year-old Montrose man who suffered a horrific arm injury in the blast.

“The victim is stable and expected to make a recovery.”