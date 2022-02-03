The daughter of a former member of the 1961 World Champion Trail Smoke Eaters said the support her mum and dad have received to help with their financial and health challenges has been heart warming.

Judy Jones said the messages from friends in Trail have been especially uplifting for her 88-year-old father.

“My dad gets so emotional, I’ve never seen him actually choke up and cry, but it’s just overwhelming that he has a hard time believing that these people really care about them,” said Judy.

Harold was recently released from hospital and joined his wife Goldie in Judy’s Vancouver area home and she told Bounce News her dad’s health has been improving.

“My dad has already gained 13 pounds, so I think just being with family and having his wife beside him makes a big difference,” she said.

“They’ve been so happy that they are just together.”

The couple, born and raised in Trail, left their home in Abbotsford when it became too difficult to be on their own and it could take a long time to get placed together in a subsidized care home.

Judy, who lives on her own, decided to take them in and said having them go to separate facilities was not an option.

“It’s a big relief having them here, so I can care for them,” she said.

“They’re just next door, in the next room, I could never, ever see them being separated,” Judy added.

The messages and donations continue to come in from friends in Trail and former players from teams Harold used to coach.

Judy said her dad just went about his life not realizing the impact he had on others and is thrilled about his response to the outpouring of well-wishes.

“I think for him hearing all the support and love, it makes me so happy that in his later years now that he can see what other people see in him,”

Judy said the considerable amount of help they’ve received including over $10,000 from the Go-Fund-Me page helps keep them connected with their home town.

“Trail will always be in their hearts.” she said.