Trail Runner to To Tangle with the World's Best

A runner from Trail will soon get his first taste of world class competition.

Jaxon Kuchar competes Sat. Feb. 18 at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia.

The 18-year-old said it was surreal to hear he had been selected to Canada’s U-20 team.

“At the beginning of the season I didn’t really think that would be a possibility,” said the JL Crowe grad.

“Just by continuously giving a solid effort at practice, even easy runs, just getting to this stage and being able to represent Team Canada is a pretty incredible feeling,” Jaxon said.

In addition to ramping up standardized training, Jaxon and his coach became innovators.

“My track and field coach set up in her garage, a bike and a treadmill, kind of like in a tent with some heaters, so it’s good heat acclimatization training and it gets pretty hot, it gets like 30 degrees,” Jaxon explained.

The highly decorated high school athlete told Bounce News he has also been working diligently on mental preparation.

“If you’re positive throughout the race and keep telling yourself, I’ve got this, I can hold this pace, then you can, the mental factors determine how you perform on a given day,” according to Jaxon, who is looking forward to running with the world’s best.

“There are runners who are going to be going to the Olympics in two years,” he said, hoping that will help him get ready for future international events.

“Learning and figuring out what they do to for training and what they do during races,” Kuchar added, who also said he had a specific goal.

“I just want to stay in the middle of the pack and being one of the members of the team that ends up scoring points for Canada,” Jaxon stated, while taking in the full world championship atmosphere.

“Enjoying the experience, enjoying every minute of it,”

Kuchar also feels being able to training with more experienced athletes at the University of Victoria has helped greatly with his development and his passion for the sport.

“I definitely look forward to everyday,” said the first year university student.

“I used to say the hardest part of running was starting, but now it’s the opposite, the hardest part about running is stopping.”