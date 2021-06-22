Trail's CEO & CFO Stepping Down After Dispute with City Councillor

The Chief Administrative and Financial Officer at the City of Trail is stepping down earlier than planned.

David Perehudoff, who was due to retire next June, will work his last day on Sept. 30.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said this comes after mediation was unable to resolve an issue between Perehudoff and a city councillor.

“There was a regrettable situation that has been determined by an outside investigation to be a breach of the city’s code of conduct by Councillor Robert Cacchioni,” said Pasin.

“Councillor Cacchioni has taken accountability in this matter and is committed to taking steps to ensure a respectful workplace is upheld in the future,” said the mayor.

Pasin said this means accelerating the process for replacing the city’s top employee who had an impressive track record.

“David has been with the city for 26 years and during that time he has provided strong leadership to the city’s workforce and has always demonstrated the highest standards of personal integrity,” said Pasin.

Perehudoff declined comment, while Cacchioni didn’t responded to an offer to comment on the matter.