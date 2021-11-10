Trail's Jake Lucchini Thriving with the Belleville Senators

Jake Lucchini is liking life as Belleville Senator.

The 26-year-old from Trail leads the AHL team with six goals and 11 points in 10 games, already surpassing all of last season’s totals with Laval.

The former Smoke Eater sniper said injuries opened the door for him to step into key situations.

“I came in and some guys were hurt and it kind of opens the door for other guys to jump in and I got that opportunity and I’m trying to take advantage of it,” said Lucchini who was acquired by the Senators in a deal last month with the Montreal Canadiens organization.

“I wasn’t expecting to get traded, it was something that obviously kind of caught me off guard, but I’m super excited to be here and I’m getting a very good opportunity and I’m having fun,” said the former Smoke Eaters captain who scored the shootout winner giving the Senators a weekend doubleheader sweep in Cleveland.

He also buried a shorthanded goal and assisted on another during the 6-2 win to open the twin-bill on the road.

Lucchini said the 2020-21 season with the Laval Rocket was a challenging one with 30 players on a revolving roster. He appeared in just 28 games scoring three goals and three assists.

In addition to playing meaningful minutes up front, Jake enjoys assuming a mentorship role on the young Senators squad.

“It’s a little bit of a different role for myself, in regard to how old I am and my experience, I’m just trying to help out the younger guys and learn from the older guys as well,” said the three-season AHL veteran who left the big city in the Montreal area for Belleville, Ont., and feels comfortable playing in the southern Ont. city.

“I think it’s kind of similar to Trail,” said Lucchini who added even though Belleville is much bigger than his home town, the atmosphere around the rink and in the community is very similar.

“The fans are great, I know they’re super excited that they are able to come to the games ( after COVID restrictions last season), they’ve been super awesome.”

Lucchini and the Senators take on Jake’s former team Wednesday night in Laval.