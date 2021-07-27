Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula Has Won an Olympic Medal.

After three trips to the Olympics, Trail’s Lauren Bay-Regula has reached the medal podium.

The Canadian Women’s Softball team beat Mexico 3-2 in the driving rain at an empty 14-thousand seat stadium in Yokohama, Japan to capture the bronze medal.

The southpaw pitcher who turns 40 on Aug. 9, turned in three solid relief pitching performances against the U-S, Australia and Italy.

Lauren was stellar in the final round-robin game against Italy, tossing three hit-less innings with five strikeouts to close out that 8-1 six-inning victory.

Bay-Regula was a member of the 2004 team in Athens, Greece where she started in five games and recorded all three of Canada’s victories as they finished fifth.

She also posted two wins at the 2008 games in Beijing, China where Canada lost the bronze medal game.

Bay-Regula told Bounce news before heading to Japan, she was willing to take on any role given her and was confident the team would be able to get the job done to complete the unfinished business from the previous two Olympics.