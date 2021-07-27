Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula Has Won an Olympic Medal.
After three trips to the Olympics, Trail’s Lauren Bay-Regula has reached the medal podium.
The Canadian Women’s Softball team beat Mexico 3-2 in the driving rain at an empty 14-thousand seat stadium in Yokohama, Japan to capture the bronze medal.
The southpaw pitcher who turns 40 on Aug. 9, turned in three solid relief pitching performances against the U-S, Australia and Italy.
Lauren was stellar in the final round-robin game against Italy, tossing three hit-less innings with five strikeouts to close out that 8-1 six-inning victory.
Bay-Regula was a member of the 2004 team in Athens, Greece where she started in five games and recorded all three of Canada’s victories as they finished fifth.
She also posted two wins at the 2008 games in Beijing, China where Canada lost the bronze medal game.
Bay-Regula told Bounce news before heading to Japan, she was willing to take on any role given her and was confident the team would be able to get the job done to complete the unfinished business from the previous two Olympics.
Canada barely missed qualifying for the gold medal game suffering a 1-0 loss to the top ranked Americans, and a 1-0 extra inning loss to second seeded Japan.
-
Kent Johnson Makes Smoke Eater History at NHL DraftThe Port Moody B-C native was selected fifth overall late Friday afternoon by the Columbus Blue Jackets after a tremendous freshman season at the University of Michigan.
-
COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Nelson Long-Term Care HomeNelson's Jubilee Manor had one patient and two staff members with infections as of Thursday afternoon according to Interior Health. Visitors are not being allowed into The I-H-A long-term care facility with 39 private rooms.
-
RDCK Issues Another Evacuation Order And Allows others to Go Back HomeResidents from 142 properties near the Trozzo Creek wildfire northeast of Winlaw are returning home, but 32 residences remain evacuated. The newest evacation order invovles properties from Midge Creek to Next Creek on the west shore on the south arm of Kootenay Lake in Kootenay Lake Provincial Park.
-
Trail Council Approves Partial Release of Code of Conduct ReportTrail Mayor Lisa Pasin said transperency is paramount given the cost of the investigation and aftermath of the complaint filed by outgoing Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff against Councillor Robert Cacchioini. She was disturbed by the debate leading to the decision.
-
West Kootenay Wildfire Evacuations Extended near Winlaw and EdgewoodOver 500 more properties have been evacuated because of raging West Kootenay wildfires fanned by high winds. Meanwhile residents from 122 Boundary properties evacuated because of the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos have the option of going to the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.
-
Fauquier Evacuated Because of Encroaching WildfireOver 170 properties in Fauquier and north to Grassy Point are evacuated. The B-C Wildfire Service has also pulled most of its crew off the 32-hundred hectare Octopus Creek wildfire to keep them safe.
-
Update-Local Wildfires Still Keeping Residents Out of their HomesThe B-C Wildfire Service is watching four wildfires of note in the West Kootenay-Creston Valley with residents of seven properties evacuated and another 520 properties on evacuation alert.
-
RCMP Investigating Suspicious Bush Blaze in RosslandA dozen fire fighters from Rossland, Warfield and Trail had the late Saturday night fire under control in about 45 minutes, but warn the consequences could have been much worse.
-
More Evacuations and Evacuation Alerts Near Kootenay WildfiresRDCK orders Taite Creek area residents out of their homes as Octopus Creek wildfire grows to close to 1,175 hectares. More people near Michaud Creek wildfire told to be ready to leave quickly.