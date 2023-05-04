Trail's Nathan Dominici Joins the Smoke Eaters

Trail’s Nathan Dominici is one of four players to sign with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The forward who will be 19 next season, had 23 goals and 41 points in 39 regular season games last season with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Murdoch Division MVP added 9 goals and 9 assists in 17 KIJHL playoff games.

He also scored one goal in seven appearances as an affiliated player with the Smoke Eaters in 2022-23.

The team announced three other signings after spring camp.

Goaltender Ryan Parker posted a 13-5-1 record with one shutout last season with the Pacific Coast Academy U18 prep team.

The 6’1” netminder from Sooke, BC posted a save percentage of .921 and was also a Smoke Eaters affiliate in 2022-23.

Coaches say Jack Ketsa also put in a strong performance at spring camp.

The 6’1” defenseman from St. Albert, AB spent last season with the Northern Alberta Extreme U18 prep team.

The left-shot blueliner had four goals and 15 points in 26 games, along with 52 PIMS.

The coaching staff says the spring camp performance of hard-working Callas Pierce was outstanding.

The 5’ 11” left-shot forward recorded 42 points in 50 games last season with the Rink Academy Kelowna U18 Preps.

The Prince Rupert native also had four points in five playoff games.

Coaches say a number of other players who suited up at spring camp remain on their radar.