Trail's Riverfront Centre Making Winter Changes

The City of Trail has decided against a resident's request to remove the bridge behind the Riverfront Centre as it has become a gathering place for the homeless.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said council felt it was a safety issue.

“It allows children to go outside and allows programs to happen outside of the library, but also allows them to go back into use the washrooms, get supplies, and still be in the sightlines of people who are managing the programs,” said the mayor who added there will be changes at the front of the building.

“Tables are getting vandalized and having the congregation of the vulnerable people is negatively impacting the experience at the library,” said Pasin who outlined council’s solution.

“We’re going to remove the exterior tables and benches for the winter season, to mitigate the mess and loitering and the disruptive behavior,” she said.

Council is also funding measures aimed at improving safety at the facility by trying to reduce the number of needles.

“We also approved a budget to install more sharps bins in the immediate area around the Trail Riverfront Centre, specifically in the Jubilee Park area and probably in the alleyway area there,” said Pasin who said Riverfront Centre staff are committed to giving access to everyone.

“The Library is very user friendly and they are allowing anyone to come in, use the washrooms, they’re working very hard to have respectful interactions with anyone who comes in, including our vulnerable people,” said Pasin.