Trail's Top Cop Contracted COVID-19 as Local Infections Increase

Trail's RCMP Detachment Commander is among the many in Greater Trail who have had COVID-19.

Mike Wicentowich told Bounce News he self-isolated after experiencing moderate symptoms.

“I just stayed home, I got sick, but it was just like a flu, but not the worst flu I ever had, and the vaccinations helped me stave off the worst of it,” said Wicentowich who suspected he had the virus.

“When I picked it up I realized I was getting sick, I went home, I self-isolated,” he said confirming the virus during the self-isolation period.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to do a home test, you have to wait about three-to-five days after you contract it and it showed a positive,” said the RCMP Sergeant who is triple-vaccinated.

“I got my two shots and the third booster right before I contracted it (COVID-19),” he said noting police officers are at high risk of getting the virus.

“The type of environments police work in, because even though I’m a detachment commander, I’m still out in the community dealing face-to-face with people all the time,” added Wicentowich.

Wicentowich stayed in self-isolation for a week and said there have been a couple of additional infections at the Trail detachment, but no one has had severe symptoms and have recovered quickly.

There have been 244 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greater Trail over the last two weeks of reporting periods by the B-C Centre for Disease Control, but health officials have stated the real numbers are much higher.

Interior Health reported last Thurs. that seven residents at the Poplar Ridge Care Home at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19, but no staff members had the virus.

Crestview Village assisting living in Creston remains on the Ministry of Health’s outbreak list.