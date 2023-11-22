Trail Santa Clause Parade

What: A fun for the whole family Christmas Parade

When: 5:30-6:30 December 15th

Where: Near Gyro Park and area

Santa is coming back to town on Friday, December 15. He will be parading near Gyro Park.

Parking will be tight in the area, so please use the designated parking lots near Gyro, and if you are able, park downtown and walk over the Victoria Street Bridge. Residents in the parade area can also walk to the parade or watch from the comfort of their homes.

Please ensure you are familiar with the safety rules before attending the parade. Remember, this is a night parade, so make yourself visible with somehting bright so Santa can see you on the sidelines.

Businesses, community groups and organizations - to enter a vehicle or float, call 250-364-0841 or email communications@trail.ca.