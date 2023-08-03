Trail Triathlete Turning Pro After Impressive Wins In Victoria and Calgary

Jackson Konkin is home in Trail letting his blisters heal and resting his tired body after a long and successful Triathlon season.

It culminated with an impressive six-minute victory over an experienced and competitive field at the Calgary 70.3 Half-Ironman.

The elite triple-sport athlete covered the 1.8 km swim, 90 km bike ride and 21 km run in 3:57.05.

Jackson said his feat was unique in a race of that length.

“On the day I managed to actually have the fastest swim, fastest bike and fastest run split, which is pretty rare in a 70.3, to have all three,” he told Bounce News.

The Calgary victory came on the heels of an impressive win in Victoria.

Konkin feels he is ready to move up in the Triathlon world.

“This was kind-of my semi-pro season, feeling out if being a professional triathlete is actually an option, a realistic option,” he explained.

“After these two victories, I do think it is an option and next year I will be racing as a professional triathlete,” Jackson said, and added that it’s part of a process to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“So the next few years I’m going to pursue a professional career in 70.3’s, while still doing school, I made a promise to myself I’d finish the degree at U-Vic in engineering,” Jackson added, saying that he has learned how to combine an intensive training and competition program with carrying a full course load.

Konkin feels confident about his ability to compete with the pros after training with many over the past year.

“I’m swimming with other pro triathletes in Victoria, I’m training with them, so it’s a really great environment,” Jackson explained.

“It’s just the norm over there to be training and competing with these high calibre athletes, so it’s all about the environment you put yourself in,” he stated.

Konkin said his competitive nature started as a young swimmer when he was left off the elite group with the Stingrays Swim Club when a new coach took over.

Jackson said he didn’t really enjoy swimming, but worked over the next couple of years to be the fastest in the club and that led to an impressive debut as a triathlete at age 13, competing against adults.

“Since I was a good enough swimmer and I had some experience running in track meets in school, they let me in the adult race, and I actually won the race at the (2013) Christina Lake Triathlon.”

The young rookie covered the 800 metre swim, 20 km bike course and 5 km run in 1:19:26.

But for now, it’s a couple of weeks off before training starts up again, following a memorable season.

“I’ve been all the way over to Quebec, to Montreal, and Mt Tremblant, I was down in Oceanside California even before then in early Apr,” reflected Konkin.

“A lot of travelling, a lot of training and maintaining a course load at U-Vic at the same time,” he said.

Jackson gets to do all that again and race with the pros in 2024.