Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year a Musician for the Ages

A man known for playing his music to seniors is this year's recipient of the Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year award.

Peter Makortoff says the 60th birthday party planned by his wife rekindled his love for music after a 15-year hiatus.

“Paula along with my daughters, organized and threw a 60th birthday party for me at the Trail Legion, much to my total surprise,” Peter told Bounce News.

“She invited many of my old buddies and that rekindled my love of playing music again,” he added, noting his long association with local bands around Trail had ended about 15 years earlier.

“Later she confessed to me this was her intention all along to get me re-started to playing music again, so I must give thanks to my wife Paula for being my best fan, my best supporter, my sound girl and my roadie,” said Peter.

In addition to countless concerts for Trail and area seniors, Peter said he is also proud of being a source of comfort during the pandemic.

He said some of his proudest moments came during those open-air concerts.

“I was able to play 21, two-and-a-half hour music gigs during the summer months of those three years, (2020, 2021 and 2022), I was averaging just over 100 people per-gig,” he explained saying he played from his front lawn.

“Being a dead-end street, this is the perfect place for me,” said Makortoff.

“I just set up on my front lawn, that was my stage,” he added, stating those concerts gave him some of the fondest memories of all of his years playing music.

“During those (pandemic) years there was no live music in our area and people were so happy to come and listen and dance to my music, on the street.”

Peter stated he still gets a thrill from performing and winning the award is humbling.

“I feel so honoured and so proud and it is with great pleasure I accept this award and I will continue playing my music throughout all of the senior’s facilities for as long as I can,” concluded Peter.

Makortoff will receive the award at 7 p.m. on May 9 at St. Micheals School to kick off Silver City Days celebrations.