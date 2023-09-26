Trial Date Set for Creston Man Charged with Murder

The 64-year-old Creston man accused of killing Julia Howe is scheduled to stand trial starting on July 2.

The BC Prosecution Service says the trial in Cranbrook is expected to last the entire month.

Pre-trial motions in the Mitchell McIntyre second degree murder case are slated to start Apr 29.

RCMP originally thought Howe died of natural causes but McIntyre was charged after a six week investigation.

The 56 year old was found inside her Creston home in Feb of 2022.

RCMP have said McIntyre and Howe knew each other.

He has chosen trial by judge alone.

The trial was ordered by the judge who heard the Preliminary Hearing which ended in Apr.