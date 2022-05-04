Trial Date Set for Trail Man Accused of Second Degree Murder

The trial for a Trail man charged with second degree murder is scheduled for Feb. of next year.

Joel Anderson was charged in the death of a 78-year-old Trail man about a year and a half after Harold Paddock was found in the downtown in August of 2017 suffering from head injuries.

He died in hospital a month later.

The 30-year old has been convicted of arson in a house fire earlier that day in Shaver’s Bench.

He was also found guilty of assault with a weapon and uttering threats in other incidents on Aug. 22, 2017.

Jury selection is schedule of Feb. 23, 2023 and the trial is set to start four days later.