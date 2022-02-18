Trial Date Set in Death of an Abbotsford Police Officer in Nelson
The manslaughter trial for the 27-year-old Castlegar man charged in the death of an Abbotsford Police officer who was visiting Nelson is slated to start Feb. 28, 2023.
Alex Willness was arrested about eight months after the incident in July of 2020.
Allan Young was taken off life-support five days after being severely injured.
Police said he approached a man who had been causing a disturbance on the 600-block of Baker St..
The 55-year-old immigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1997.
Young served in the British Navy as a Marine Engineering Mechanic before leaving the U.K.
He was on the Toronto Police Force before settling in Abbotsford in 2004, where he was a patrol officer and worked in the Drug Enforcement Unit.
The case is going directly to trial through a direct indictment, allowing it to proceed without a preliminary hearing. It is usually held for a judge to determine if there is enough evidence to warrent a trial.
The trial will take place in Nelson Supreme Court.
