TrophyTown Documentary About Trail Smoke Eaters airs on TSN

The documentary about the 1939 and 1961 Trail Smoke Eater World Championship teams has reached a national audience.

“Trophy Town” which was watched by large audiences at Trail’s Royal Theatre was shown Wed. on TSN.

The film chronicled the path both teams took to their world titles.

Ed Christofoli played on the 1961 team and remembered that not many people around the country thought they could bring home the title, but they did.

The defenseman said they were well prepared by the time they got to Europe for a series of exhibition games leading up to the world championships.

“We spent a long time getting ready and we did a lot of travelling across Canada and over there and we knew what we were up against,” he said, adding that the team already had chemistry.

“It was a very close team,” he said during an interview with Bounce News.

“We had eight or nine guys, home town, born and raised here, it was a very close family and the guys worked their butts off,” he added.

The 83-year-old described what it was like as an amateur hockey player in the early 60’s.

Christofoli said after being on the job all day, they faced tough practices, as long as three hours each with player-coach Bobby Kromm leading them through their paces.

“He was a leader, we didn’t believe him, but he kept pushing, when he said let’s get going, (doing drills) once more, once more, once more, he wasn’t behind anybody (during the drills), he was in front,” according to Ed, who said the players were also taught about the strategy of the Soviet team by adding players late to their line rushes.

“Everybody’s watching the play, nobody’s watching the late guy coming in on the other side, that was something we used to talk about, don’t get caught looking,” Ed remembered.

It paid off. The Smoke Eaters met the Soviets in the final game with the world title on the line. The Smoke Eaters needed to defeat Canada’s rival by four goals to secure the championship.

Norm Lenardon scored after stealing the puck deep in the Soviet zone late in the third period to give Trail a 5-1 victory and the championship.

Christofoli said it was an experience of a lifetime that still bonds surviving players today.

“Normie’s (Lenardon) still around, Davie (Rusnell), he lives down the street from me and Jerry Penner, Harold Jones, he moved to Vancouver,” he said, noting the documentary is also a fitting tribute to teammates who have passed away.

“We lost Cal (Hockley), our captain and “Fletch” (Don Fletcher) last year,”

“It’s a real story and it’s a long time coming and it’s the truth,” Ed concluded.