Truck Driver Sentenced In Fruitvale Fatal Accident

The Truck driver convicted in the death of a Warfield man has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A Provincial Court judge in Rossland also prohibited Myles Parsons from driving for five years.

Parsons was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death following a trial in Feb. It was originally scheduled for May of 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Parsons was driving a flat-deck semi on Highway 3-B at Old Salmo Road near downtown Fruitvale on July 14, 2016, when it lost its load of crushed cars while negotiating a curve.

The vehicle being driven in the opposite direction by Michael McIsaac was struck by debris, left the highway and rolled. The 26-year-old died in the mishap.

Parsons was also ordered to provide a DNA sample for the national data bank and assessed a $200 victim of crime surcharge.