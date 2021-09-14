Truck Driver Sentenced In Fruitvale Fatal Accident
The Truck driver convicted in the death of a Warfield man has been sentenced to three years in prison.
A Provincial Court judge in Rossland also prohibited Myles Parsons from driving for five years.
Parsons was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death following a trial in Feb. It was originally scheduled for May of 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Parsons was driving a flat-deck semi on Highway 3-B at Old Salmo Road near downtown Fruitvale on July 14, 2016, when it lost its load of crushed cars while negotiating a curve.
The vehicle being driven in the opposite direction by Michael McIsaac was struck by debris, left the highway and rolled. The 26-year-old died in the mishap.
Parsons was also ordered to provide a DNA sample for the national data bank and assessed a $200 victim of crime surcharge.
