Twenty Year Manhunt for Child Sex Offender Ends in Creston

A man from Idaho man on the run for over 20 years is back in custody thanks to Creston RCMP.

Louis Edward Flood disappeared after being paroled in 2001.

He had served three years of an 18 year sentence for lewd conduct and sexual abuse of children.

U-S authorities said he fled, leading to a manhunt that was also chronicled on the television show America’s Most Wanted in 2011.

After learning Flood was in Creston, Constable Dave Bickle confirmed his identity, and helped coordinate Flood’s arrest and extradition Monday back to the U-S.

Idaho State authorities indicated Flood will serve the remaining 13 years of his sentence behind bars.