Twenty Year Manhunt for Child Sex Offender Ends in Creston
A man from Idaho man on the run for over 20 years is back in custody thanks to Creston RCMP.
Louis Edward Flood disappeared after being paroled in 2001.
He had served three years of an 18 year sentence for lewd conduct and sexual abuse of children.
U-S authorities said he fled, leading to a manhunt that was also chronicled on the television show America’s Most Wanted in 2011.
After learning Flood was in Creston, Constable Dave Bickle confirmed his identity, and helped coordinate Flood’s arrest and extradition Monday back to the U-S.
Idaho State authorities indicated Flood will serve the remaining 13 years of his sentence behind bars.
Castlegar Airport Sees 96% Reliability Through JuneLoad capacities between the Vancouver and Calgary flights are fairly similar. Air Canada has singled that they are bumping up Calgary to six times a week as of August 1st.
City of Castlegar Awards Outgoing Emergency Social Services DirectorDeb Chmara's over 54 years experience with the Red Cross has also seen her help in places like Albania, Sri Lanka and Israel. This saw the City award her a framed Jim Lawrence picture of a bear standing with a camera at last week’s Regular Meeting of Council.
Nelson's Matti Erickson Ready to Take On the WorldNelson's Matti Erickson will be a much more experienced runner when he competes next week at the World Junior Track and Field Championships. He feels last year's race was an eye opener, followed by a year of competing against older and faster competition in the NCAA at the University of Oregon.
RCMP Investigating Salmo Area Stabbing and Highway 3-A CrashA man stabbed late Friday night at the Shambhala Music Festival is said to be in stable condition. His alleged assailant will appear in court. A 27-year-old man is suspected of impaired driving in Sunday's head-on collision on Highway 3-A near Shoreacres.
Creston RCMP Searching for Wanted Man.RCMP said Chad Meszarosi was last seen in Creston when he fled from police. The 38-year-old is wanted on warrants for uttering threats and breaching probation. RCMP warn anyone who sees Meszarosi not to approach him.
Injured Man Rescued in ATV Incident Thankful for SARKevin Kearney will spend the next several weeks recovering from a recent ATV incident in the Ymir back country. He will also take that time to plan how to thank the search and rescue team personally for their large, coordinated and multi-faceted rescue that took several hours.
Complaint Filed Against Community-Industry Response Group on May RaidA formal complaint to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission yesterday, July 21st, by the BC Civil Liberties Association and six other groups is targeted at the RCMP's Community Industry Response Group.
Castlegar Council Considers Shelter TUP, Hears From BC Housing, moreCity Staff says the 1660 Columbia Avenue location isn't ideal, but feedback gathered from a July 11th meeting between the City, business community and Castlegar and District Community Services Society aims to make the best out of the situation.
Dozens Flock to Support Argenta Logging Protestors in NelsonThe application to crown counsel is currently under review and a decision is expected sometime in late August or September.