Two Local Elementary Schools on List for Potential COVID-19 Exposures

Interior Health released its first list of COVID-19 potential exposures this school year and two area facilities are on it.

I-H-A confirmed the virus was detected at Webster Elementary in Warfield for nine consecutive school days beginning Sept. 14 and at St. Michaels Catholic in Trail on five days also starting on the 14th.

B-C’s top doctor Bonnie Henry pointed to a spike in new COVID-19 cases in school kids 11-years-old and younger, along with other viruses.

“That’s because we are more mobile now, both within the country and internationally, so we are seeing, of those 500 children a day who are being tested, many of then are testing positive for the cold viruses,” said Henry.

Henry also suggested during Tuesday’s briefing monitored by Bounce News that there are no plans to make masks mandatory for students in Kindergarten to grade three even though they are too young to be vaccinated.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix stressed the need for everyone eligible to get vaccinated and Henry stated there are several other measures in place to mitigate the rising case rate in young school children.

Interior Health told Bounce News on Tuesday that the province was launching a new public disclosure protocol aimed at informing parents, students and staff while minimizing the anxiety surrounding COVID cases in schools.

Henry said it is similar to last year with one exception.

“What we aren’t going to be able to do this year and what was not effective in spreading information or supporting decreasing transmissions in schools was sending out a letter to all of the schools if there was an exposure event,” said Henry.

The I-H-A list also included West Boundary Elementary and Beaverdell Elementary schools in School District 51.

Potential exposures were listed at West Boundary during five days between Sept. 14-22 and during four days at Beaverdell from Sept. 19-22.