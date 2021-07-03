Two Nelson Men Are heading to Court on Robbery And Weapons Charges
A wellness check by Nelson City Police has led to a series of charges against two men.
Police said it uncovered enough drugs to warrant a trafficking charge against the man they were checking on.
The request to make the wellness check came a day after a June 29 robbery in the city involving an imitation gun and knife.
After an investigation, police believed he was one of two men suspected in the robbery and the other was arrested a short time later.
Police said both appear in court next week facing robbery, weapons and breach of probation charges.