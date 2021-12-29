Two People Seriously Injured in Avalanche Near Whitewater Resort
Two people are recovering in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital from serious injuries suffered in an avalanche outside the Whitewater Ski area.
Nelson Search and Rescue and the Whitewater Ski Patrol responded to an SOS at 3:30 p.m. Monday, after a 2.5 sized avalanche.
Nelson Search and Rescue said they used rescue toboggans and worked through the darkness of late Monday afternoon and evening to remove four people and two dogs from the south face of the east peak of Evening Ridge.
It was too dark to use a helicopter and its long line.
SAR officials said no one was fully buried but rescuers had to endure -20 temperatures to get everyone to safety in the steep hazardous terrain.
The operation involved over 25 volunteers and Whitewater staff.
The two people who were seriously injured were handed over to paramedics who took them to KBRH at about 11 p.m.
COVID Cases Increased in Trail but Decreased RegionallyLast week's regional numbers were down slightly, but up in Greater Trail, which jumped from one-to-seven. Nelson was unchanged at seven, Castlegar's was up slightly to eight, with little change in Creston at three. Grand Forks, Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes had none, with two in Kettle Valley.
Trail City Council Defers Decision on Proposed Senior's CondominiumA report into neighbourhood opposition to the proposed 5-story, 45-unit development near Waneta Plaza is expected to be ready for the Jan. 10 meeting. The mayor and developer respond to concerns.
Nelson Product Enjoying BCHL Life as a BuckNoah Quinn said choosing the Cranbrook Bucks of the BCHL and Bemidji State as an NCAA Division 1 destination were no-brainers. The Nelson forward also feels moving up through the ranks is a product of his overall game.
Nelson-Creston MLA Frightened by Anti-Vaccination ProtestersNelson-Creston M-L-A Brittny Anderson said an aggressive, verbally abusive and frightening encounter with a couple opposed to vaccinations won't stop her from speaking with constituents about their concerns.
Castlegar RCMP Stumped over Secret Santa DonationCastlegar RCMP are pleasantly surprised by a "secret Santa" who anonymously dropped off an envelope full of cash asking it be given to whomever police think is worthy. But they can't, so if the good Samaritan doesn't come back to reclaim the cash in 90 days, it goes to the city.
Nelson Woman Charged in Ferraro's Break in: Trail RCMP Report TheftsTrail RCMP are investigating three thefts that happened within about 2 1/2 hours of each other earlier this month. Police also said charges have been laid against a Nelson woman found by staff wandering around Ferraro Foods after allegedly breaking in overnight on Dec. 10.
Salmo Woman Critically Injured In Trail Accident:A 64-year-old Salmo woman who suffered a critical head injury in Thursday's single vehicle incident near Rock Island RV in Trail is fighting for her life. Her sister said she is on life-support and the family is devastated. A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Montrose Home Damaged Extensively By FireFire fighters spent over two hours battling and containing a Friday afternoon house fire at 825 10th Ave. The crew of 16 came from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale. There was heavy damage to the house and contents according to fire fighters.
RDCK Welcomes Improved Cellular Service From RogersPopoff says discussions have been ongoing for some time and roadblocks had to be cleared, but he looks forward to improving cell service all across the RDCK.