Two People Seriously Injured in Avalanche Near Whitewater Resort

Two people are recovering in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital from serious injuries suffered in an avalanche outside the Whitewater Ski area.

Nelson Search and Rescue and the Whitewater Ski Patrol responded to an SOS at 3:30 p.m. Monday, after a 2.5 sized avalanche.

Nelson Search and Rescue said they used rescue toboggans and worked through the darkness of late Monday afternoon and evening to remove four people and two dogs from the south face of the east peak of Evening Ridge.

It was too dark to use a helicopter and its long line.

SAR officials said no one was fully buried but rescuers had to endure -20 temperatures to get everyone to safety in the steep hazardous terrain.

The operation involved over 25 volunteers and Whitewater staff.

The two people who were seriously injured were handed over to paramedics who took them to KBRH at about 11 p.m.