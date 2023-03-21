Two Snowmobilers Rescued After Avalanche near Kaslo

It was a harrowing experience neither are likely to forget.

Two snowmobilers survived an avalanche Fri. Mar. 17 near Kaslo.

Mark Jennings Bates of Kaslo Search and Rescue told Bounce News they knew the situation could be precarious because of the conditions when they received the call at about 1 p.m.

“Lots of natural avalanches without any human impact, they were just avalanching naturally, so it was a very sketchy day,” he said.

He said once their technical review team determined it was safe for the rescue team to move in they were able to quickly find the two victims.

“They were able to use their skills on scene to be able to apply their medical knowledge on scene to stabilize the patient,” he added, noting they found one of the snowmobiles had significant injuries.

“The avalanche may not have been large in size, but the conditions were such that if you’re moved by the avalanche into a series of rocks and trees, there can be some trauma and that certainly was the case here,” he explained as the rescue took place.

“They were able to move that patient down the mountain so that they we able to load him on the helicopter,” said Jennings Bates, who stated that the patient was taken to hospital in Cranbrook and the other snowmobiler didn’t need to be airlifted.

“With a little bit of attention he was able to take his snowmobile and move out of the area and back to his parked truck,” he added.

There have been 12 fatalities in the BC backcountry this year.

Jennings Bates said the conditions remain hazardous.

“We still have heli-skiing operations and people still enjoying the backcountry, it’s just a matter of being very, very conservative with the terrain selection at the moment and making sure you are prepared,” he said, noting that caution is paramount.

“Making sure that the terrain you may be recreating in is not burdened by terrain above which could suddenly let loose and put in you an avalanche you didn’t expect,” warned the local search and rescue member.

Tenne Anderson who grew up south of Nelson was killed in an avalanche Feb. 11 south of Tatla Lake in BC’s Chilcotin region.

Kaslo Search and Rescue also responded to the avalanche in early Jan. that claimed the lives of Nelson City Police officers Wade Tittemore and Mathieu Nolet.

They have conducted ten rescue operations so far this year.