Two women wanted in Rossland Area Smash and Grab
Trail RCMP are trying to track down two woman suspected in a recent smash and grab from a vehicle parked at the Strawberry Pass on Hwy 3-B near Rossland.
Police believe they put $3,900 worth of charges on a stolen credit card taken while the owner was hiking.
The theft happened at about 3 p.m. on Fri Jan 26
Police also believe they are riding around in a Suzuki Grand Vitara with BC License # TR054A.
-
Kootenay Honey Wins Awards at American and North American Honey ShowsCreston’s Jeff and Amanda Lee, Owners of Honey Bee Zen and Swan Valley Honey, won first place for their creamed honey in both the American and North American Honey Shows last month.
-
Sons of Freedom Survivors Upset with Government CompensationThe daughter of Sons of Freedom children separated from their parents in the 1950's is disappointed there is no direct compensation for the families in the province's 10-million dollar package. Lorraine Saliken-Walton feels the province is controlling the money.
-
Selkirk College Alumna Featured on Pottery ShowAlice Gibson tells Bounce Radio that she was contacted for an audition in Toronto after a Selkirk instructor at the Victoria Street campus sent out applications to program students.
-
Nelson Council Hears Latest on Cube 2.0 Climbing Facility ProgressThe City agreed to lease them land back in 2022 for the proposed "Cube 2.0” project as the Association had outgrown "The Cube" space located at Selkirk's 10th Street Campus.
-
BC Government Visits Kootenays, Apologizes to Sons of FreedomAttorney General Niki Sharma visited Castlegar yesterday, February 1st, to announce a $10-million compensation package aiming to provide lasting recognition of historical wrongs committed by the Province of BC against the Sons of Freedom Doukhobor and their families.
-
-
9th Annual Polka Dot Dragon Lantern FestivalFebruary 9th & 10th
-
Trail RCMP Speaks to Smash and Grab Incidents, Prohibited Driver, moreA series of “smash-and-grab” incidents remain under investigation from last week. Trail RCMP have also noticed an increase in criminals arming themselves with replica and real firearms and so last week saw police destroy several seized real and replica firearms.
-
NPD Briefs City Council on Staffing Woes, Requests More OfficersThe latest police budget presentation to Nelson City Council heard that the department has been operating between “crisis mode”, “desperation mode” and "just getting by-mode” with current staffing levels.