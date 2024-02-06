Two women wanted in Rossland Area Smash and Grab

Trail RCMP are trying to track down two woman suspected in a recent smash and grab from a vehicle parked at the Strawberry Pass on Hwy 3-B near Rossland.

Police believe they put $3,900 worth of charges on a stolen credit card taken while the owner was hiking.

The theft happened at about 3 p.m. on Fri Jan 26

Police also believe they are riding around in a Suzuki Grand Vitara with BC License # TR054A.