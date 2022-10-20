Two Year Old Drug Case near Creston Winding Up

The two year saga of the $3-million drug seizure near Creston is winding down.

49-year-old Jason Arkinstall has been sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of importing drugs.

He was arrested along with Lawrence Dwyer on Oct. 23, 2020 following the discovery of about 90 kilograms of methamphetamine and 120 kilograms of cocaine in five duffel bags near the Canada-US border.

Authorities in northern Idaho said there was a report of suspicious activity on a nearby road the morning of the bust and reported that two suspects bolted across the border when confronted.

The arrests took place on the Canadian side.

RCMP said the two suspects discarded the bags and tried to hide in the bushes, but the drugs were found and the two men were taken into custody.

Officials from the Federal Prosecutors Office told Bounce News that Crown Council planned to drop the charges against Dwyer when he appeared in Cranbrook Court on Thurs. Oct. 20.