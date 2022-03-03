Ukrainian Woman from Castlegar Fears for Family and Friends

A Castlegar woman who comes from a city in southern Ukraine said the last seven days since the Russian invasion into her home country has felt like seven years.

Olga Hallborg has spent every morning and evening since the military action began speaking with family and friends from her home town of Mykolaiv, researching evacuation or immigration possibilities for them while holding down her full-time job with Interior Health as an Infection Prevention and Control specialist.

She said the sentiment back home swings wildly from optimism to despair.

“It basically changes hour by hour,” said Olga.

“Some days they have more hope, some days they are more scared.”

The local woman who helped stage a Ukraine support rally in Castlegar three days after the invasion began is very worried about the port city she came from after the nearby city of Kherson became the first to fall to the Russian Army.

“They (the cities) are very close, the news of the possible defeat of Kherson, I still cannot believe in it, this news, is devastating,” said Hallborg.

Although troops haven’t advanced into Mykolaiv, the 1.2 million residents have also been subjected to Russian missiles causing what Olga describes as a dire humanitarian crisis complicated by an inability to get aid.

“Red Cross is unable to be on the ground to provide vital help right now,” she said adding that donations are drastically needed.

“I’m encouraging everyone to donate money to Canadian Red Cross, specifically the account dedicated to Ukraine.”

The United Nations estimates over 1-million Ukrainians have fled the country, many from the capital Kyiv and the country’s second largest city Kharkiv.

However, Olga pointed out it’s much more difficult to get out of Mykolaiv.

“Many people were able to leave, but people that live in my home town, or people in Kherson, I don’t think they have this opportunity.”

Although Ukrainians are no strangers to war, including territorial conflicts over the last eight years, Olga indicated the Russian invasion is taking a toll with the destruction of cities and more importantly on the mental health of her fellow Ukrainians.

“The feeling of unfairness and threat, this ongoing threat and the fear that it’s going to be larger, the threat is definitely growing, it is exhausting,” said Olga.