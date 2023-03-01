Union and School District 8 Reach Tentative Contract Settlement

The President of CUPE Local 748 says the bargaining committee is recommending members accept the tentative settlement reached with School District 8.

Michelle Bennett calls Monday's mediated deal the end of a long and anxious bargaining process.

“I thought the last time was the most difficult round of bargaining, but I was wrong, this was the most difficult round of bargaining we’ve ever had,” she said.

The membership comprised of over 400 support staff had voted 98% in favour of strike action before the dispute went to mediation.

Bennett also told Bounce News the union’s bargaining committee remained aware of its responsibilities during the long and challenging bargaining process.

“We’re trying to get the best (deal) for our members, we don’t want to disrupt the parents or students, while we don’t bargain concessions,” she added.

“All our members, they go to work every day for the students,” Bennett explained, while the bargaining team has its priorities.

“Sitting at that table is a huge responsibility, because while they are working for the students, we are working for our members, and it’s not taken lightly.”

Bounce News expects a comment from Kootenay-Lake School District Superintendent Trish Smillie before the end of the week. She had earlier expressed confidence in reaching a deal through mediation.

A ratification vote by union members is underway, with meetings scheduled in communities around the district until Mar. 9.