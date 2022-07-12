United Steelworker President Relieved by Teck Contract

It’s a relief.

That’s the feeling of United Steelworkers Local 480 President Chris Walker after the ratification of a five year collective agreement at the Teck Trail Operation.

“A lot of pressure was put on both our bargaining committee and theirs and there’s stress within the community as well, so yeah, it’s very relieving that we can spent a little time and enjoy the summer months,” said Walker who didn’t downplay the external pressure.

“The first priority was the membership and that was our guiding principle,” Walker commented.

“We followed the priorities of our membership, but in the back of your mind you’re always thinking about the community, you’re out in the community every day and people are talking about it and they’re concerned just like the members are, so certainly it’s a factor,” he added.

The union head who has now helped negotiate three settlements with Teck also said the fact 316 of the 1,048 members rejected the tentative contract sent a message.

“The 30% that were not in favour showed that there are some issues that need to be addressed both financially some of the personal issues that we have in different areas on the site,” said Walker who is hopeful they can be resolved before this deal expires on May 31, 2027.

“We have a fairly good working relationship with the company and they know what some of our struggles are, it’s on us over the next five years to address those issues and see if we can make it a better working environment for everybody.”

Walker also stated these negotiations were similar to past bargaining, but there is one notable difference that could also influence future talks.

“The first time I bargained in 2012, I would say the average age of the workforce was in the mid-50’s and now the average age of the workforce is in the low-40’s,” said Walker.

“That dynamic changed a lot of things, but I guess healthy respect from both sides certainly guided us throughout.”