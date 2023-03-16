Update-Assault Suspect captured in Castlegar
Jason Robert Renwick is no longer wanted man.
Nelson RCMP say the 37-year-old is in cutody in Castelgar.
Renwick is facing several charges including assault and assault causing bodily harm.
RCMP say he was recently spotted in the Nelson area before issuing a public plea for information regarding his whereabouts.
A warrant was issued for Renwick's arrest after he was a no-show in court.
-
Nelson Coldest Night of the Year 2023 Raises Record Breaking FundsThis year’s event, held roughly three weeks ago, saw over 300 individuals and 59 teams sign up. Nelson Cares is still accepting donations through March to reach their $100,000 goal.
-
Nelson Launches Official Community Plan Review, Council DebatesAn OCP is a guiding document on municipal and community priorities, policies, objectives and more. Mayor Morrison and Councillors Jesse Woodward and Leslie Payne were appointed on Tuesday as non-voting members, while other seats are set to include Development Services staff and twelve community members.
-
The Comic StrippersJune 23, 2023
-
Nelson City Council Supports Request by Tramway SocietyThe Society sought a letter of support and both cash and in-kind donations for an application to fund the replacement of tram railway tracks along Lakeside Drive.
-
Castlegar Mayor Concerned about Homeless Shelter ClosureThe Mayor of Castlegar says BC Housing hasn't given them a full explanation why the Way Out Homeless Shelter is closing in about three weeks. Maria McFaddin says they have told housing officials they worry about soon to be displaced residents.
-
Trail Man Accused of Weapons Charges Wanted by RCMPRCMP are on the lookout again for Jarrid Constantin. The 43-year-old Trail man facing weapons charges missed another court date after being arrested two months ago near Midway.
-
Drag Storytime Performer Addresses Saturday Event, Online BacklashThe success of Saturday’s event did not lessen the hateful dialogue being shared online. Facebook has not banned the hateful posts and RCMP reportedly claim their hands are tied, as they don't violate the criminal code. Valks believes change needs to come next:.
-
Castlegar Endorses Grant Application for Homeless Population EstimateThe $21,000 grant would augment the $14,000 already committed by The City for a Point-In-Time Count. The new approach will also consider people living in precarious housing situations like on couches or in cars.
-
Nelson City Council Receives Wayfinding PresentationThe goal is to support newcomers to the area and the presentation covered icons, messages, locations and even possibilities to digitize signage.