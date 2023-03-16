Update-Assault Suspect captured in Castlegar

Jason Robert Renwick is no longer wanted man.

Nelson RCMP say the 37-year-old is in cutody in Castelgar.

Renwick is facing several charges including assault and assault causing bodily harm.

RCMP say he was recently spotted in the Nelson area before issuing a public plea for information regarding his whereabouts.

A warrant was issued for Renwick's arrest after he was a no-show in court.



