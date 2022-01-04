iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update-BCHL Confirms Members of the Smoke Eaters Have COVID-19

smoke eaters logo

The Trail Smoke Eaters game Wed. night at home against the Prince George Spruce Kings and the weekend road trip to Salmon Arm and Penticton have been postponed because of COVID-19.. 

The BCHL has also announced all team activites over the next five days are paused, following "a small amount of positive tests within the team." according to the league.

A team official told Bounce News earlier Monday, the original postponement of the game against the Spruce Kings was a precautionary measure as members of both organizations had come in close contract with people who have tested positive.

The league announced the pause and further postponements after confirming the infections.

Earlier, the Smoke Eaters also announced the addition of a home game Jan. 14 against West Kelowna.  It replaces the Feb. 18 game against Cowichan Valley that was scrubbed when the BCHL decided it would have games within each conference only for the balance of the regular season.

Two additional road games for the Smoke Eaters have been added to make up for the contests postponed In Nov. by flooding and landslides in BC’s lower mainland.

They are now scheduled for Jan. 15 in Cranbrook and Mar. 9 in Wenatchee.

The Smoke Eaters have also overhauled their blueline in a pair of trades.

They’ve acquired 20-year-old University of Maine defenseman Kabore Dunn in a deal with Fort McMurray of the AJHL.  The Oil Barons get d-man Chris Kobelka and future considerations.

Dunn has spent parts of the last two seasons in the NCAA after posting 30 points in 55 games with the Oil Barons in 2019-20.  The Mill Bay B-C native comes back to Jr-A after playing 11 games in Maine.

In a separate deal, defenseman Garrett Valk who requested a trade closer to his North Vancouver home has been dealt to Langley for future considerations.

Valk who appeared in 19 games this season requested the trade after returning from the Christmas break.

The Smoke Eaters next scheduled game is Jan, 12 at Cominco Arena against the Wenatchee Wild.

  • SAR avalanche

    Kootenay-Boundary Getting an Avalanche-a-day

    A forecaster with the Canadian Avalanche Centre said up to 70 cm of new snow could mean the daily avalanche trend through the Kootenay-Boundary could continue. Ryan Bueller said the snow is sitting on top of areas already weakened by heavy rain from early Dec.
  • CanadaRockFest-FB

    Canada Rock Fest Owner Addresses Provincial Funding

    The Grand Forks rock festival formerly known as Cannafest and Titans of Rock has attracted the likes of Gene Simmons, Bret Michaels, the Beach Boys and more.
  • rossland pool

    Rossland Pool Needs Over $3,000,000 in Repairs

    The Mayor of Rossland said a decision about around $3.3 million in repairs to its 50-year-old outdoor pool may be a referendum question in next fall's municipal election. Kathy Moore also stated public input will be part of next year's recreation master plan that will include a review of the pool.
  • elevate athletics

    Cross-Fit Co-Owner in Trail Can't Understand Shutdown of Gyms

    A Co-Owner of Elevate Athletics in Trail said the provincial shut down of gyms came just as they were recovering from the original COVID-19 curtailment. Dallas Calvin feels the industry is being unfairly singled out.
  • omicron kootenays

    West Kootenay-Boundary COVID cases Increase Dramatically

    It appears Omicron is now a variant of concern in the West Kootenay-Boundary. The detection of new infections last week were more than four times higher than the previous seven days
  • whitewater avalanche

    Two People Seriously Injured in Avalanche Near Whitewater Resort

    An avalanche outside the Whitewater Ski area has sent two people to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital with serious injuries. They were among four people and two dogs rescued by over 25 search and rescue volunteers and Whitewater staff who got the call at about 3:30 Monday afternoon.
  • covid 19

    COVID Cases Increased in Trail but Decreased Regionally

    Last week's regional numbers were down slightly, but up in Greater Trail, which jumped from one-to-seven. Nelson was unchanged at seven, Castlegar's was up slightly to eight, with little change in Creston at three. Grand Forks, Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes had none, with two in Kettle Valley.
  • trail

    Trail City Council Defers Decision on Proposed Senior's Condominium

    A report into neighbourhood opposition to the proposed 5-story, 45-unit development near Waneta Plaza is expected to be ready for the Jan. 10 meeting. The mayor and developer respond to concerns.
  • noah quinn

    Nelson Product Enjoying BCHL Life as a Buck

    Noah Quinn said choosing the Cranbrook Bucks of the BCHL and Bemidji State as an NCAA Division 1 destination were no-brainers. The Nelson forward also feels moving up through the ranks is a product of his overall game.
12