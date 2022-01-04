Update-BCHL Confirms Members of the Smoke Eaters Have COVID-19

The Trail Smoke Eaters game Wed. night at home against the Prince George Spruce Kings and the weekend road trip to Salmon Arm and Penticton have been postponed because of COVID-19..

The BCHL has also announced all team activites over the next five days are paused, following "a small amount of positive tests within the team." according to the league.

A team official told Bounce News earlier Monday, the original postponement of the game against the Spruce Kings was a precautionary measure as members of both organizations had come in close contract with people who have tested positive.

The league announced the pause and further postponements after confirming the infections.

Earlier, the Smoke Eaters also announced the addition of a home game Jan. 14 against West Kelowna. It replaces the Feb. 18 game against Cowichan Valley that was scrubbed when the BCHL decided it would have games within each conference only for the balance of the regular season.

Two additional road games for the Smoke Eaters have been added to make up for the contests postponed In Nov. by flooding and landslides in BC’s lower mainland.

They are now scheduled for Jan. 15 in Cranbrook and Mar. 9 in Wenatchee.

The Smoke Eaters have also overhauled their blueline in a pair of trades.

They’ve acquired 20-year-old University of Maine defenseman Kabore Dunn in a deal with Fort McMurray of the AJHL. The Oil Barons get d-man Chris Kobelka and future considerations.

Dunn has spent parts of the last two seasons in the NCAA after posting 30 points in 55 games with the Oil Barons in 2019-20. The Mill Bay B-C native comes back to Jr-A after playing 11 games in Maine.

In a separate deal, defenseman Garrett Valk who requested a trade closer to his North Vancouver home has been dealt to Langley for future considerations.

Valk who appeared in 19 games this season requested the trade after returning from the Christmas break.

The Smoke Eaters next scheduled game is Jan, 12 at Cominco Arena against the Wenatchee Wild.