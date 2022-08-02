Update-Briggs Creek Wildfire Puts 14 Properties on Evacuation Alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for 14 properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road (addresses listed below) because of the now 1,500 hectare Briggs Creek wildfire.

They were told to be ready to leave on short notice Monday after BC wildfire fighters spotted lighting caused blaze.

Residents have been advised to have an emergency grab-and-go bag ready, get ready to move livestock and pets to safe areas and plan to stay with family or friends if possible.

There are five smaller fires in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley including two north of Fruitvale, two west of Crawford Bay and one south of Harrop. That one is about 1.6 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton has forced residents of 300 properties to evacuate with another 400 told to be ready to leave at any time.

The addresses affected by the Briggs Creek Wildfire are:

2130 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2138 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2140 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2150 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2160 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2180 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2188 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2194 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2198 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2201 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2209 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2215 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2221 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2225 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD