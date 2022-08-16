Update-Creston RCMP Capture Man Accusing of Making Threats

Creston RCMP have arrested a man accused of making threats, obstructing justice and breaching probation.

Ryan Schubert was located Mon. at a residence on 16th Ave.N.

Police were told Schbert ran during their first first call to the home and said he was taken into custody without incident during their second visit.

RCMP are thankful for the many public tips about Schubert's whereabouts, stating two calls on Mon. directed them to their suspect who is considered a dangerous offender.