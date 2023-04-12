Update-Hwy 3 near Christina Lake Open Again After Mudslide

Heavy rain in the region caused a mudslide on a main highway and washouts of two area creeks.

The Ministry of Highways closed Hwy 3 just east of Christina Lake after a mid-afternoon mudslide between the Paulson Bridge and East Lake Dr at about 3 p.m. Tues. It re-opened again to single lane traffic at about 10:30 a.m. on Wed.

Meanwhile the Kootenay Pass was closed from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wed. for avalanche control.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has also reported washouts of Beaver and Trail creeks as a result of the heavy rain.

The RDKB has closed Creekside Park and the footbridge in Fruitvale until further notice and expect the water to recede in a couple of days.

Security fencing has been placed around affected areas in Fruitvale and Warfield and the RDKB’s Emergency Manager is urging everyone to stay away from swollen river banks, especially with pets and children.

Mark Stephens stresses that caution is paramount.

“As the season and weather conditions change, the water’s edge is not a safe place to be,” he stated, adding that the RDBK has also activated its emergency response centre.

“No homes are affected by the washouts and no evacuation alerts or orders have been issued, but we will continue to monitor weather and stream flow daily throughout the region,” said Stephens.

“The advice from the team at the RDKB Regional Emergency Operation Centre is to regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website as well as the @RDKB Emergency twitter feed for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts. Use it to find out the ways you can be proactive, get prepared for the changing weather conditions, protect your home and make emergency plans,” said the RDKB in a release.