Update-IHA Declares COVID Outbreak at Talarico Place Over

The COVID outbreak at Talarico Place in Castlegar is over.

Interior Health confirmed two of the 36 infected long-term care home residents died after contracting the virus.

The facility is divided into three wings. The south wing has 15 private rooms.

The west wing has 20 private rooms.

The north wing has three private rooms and 11 semi-private rooms.

Interior Health reported the outbreak was spread through the facility.

The outbreak was declared on Aug. 1.

The Castlegar facility was one of only two in the Interior Health Authority with COVID outbreaks.

The other is the Summerland Seniors Village.

The outbreak at the assisted living facility was declared on Aug. 5.