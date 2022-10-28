Update-Kendrick Gets the Call for the Smoke Eaters

The Trail Smoke Eaters will be relying on their rookie goaltender for at least the next two games.

Teagan Kendrick has a record of 2-3-1 with a .899 SP heading into the Fri. night home game against Merritt and Saturday’s showdown with the conference leading and undefeated (12-0) Vees in Penticton.

Kendrick was named third star for a 40 save effort in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Powell River at Cominco Arena.

The 18-year-old from St. Albert, AB said he is now better at reading the faster and more talented shooters at the Jr. A level, but the learning curve was significant.

“They do like the fakes before the shot and the quick adjustments which are minor details, but they make a difference,” said the 6’4” netminder, who also said he also had to adjust to the quick release of experienced shooters and their overall speed.

“Their speed coming in before they shoot is a big step up as well,” he added, noting that his puck handling skills have also improved.

“You’ve got to be quick,” said the grad from U-18 AAA.

“Quick decisions, communication with the d-men is really important there, them helping me out, as well as I’m helping them out, (communication) definitely helps in making the right decisions,” Keanan added.

Kendrick put up stellar numbers last season with the St. Albert U-18 AAA Raiders.

He had an 11-8-1 record in 21 regular season games with a 2.64 GAA and two shutouts, with a SP of .917. Teagan had one shutout in seven playoff games with a 1.79 GAA and .951 SP with a record of 4-3.

He is taking over the starting goaltending reigns with the injury to 20-year-old veteran Cole Tisdale who was not dressed for the game against Powell River.

Teagan says Tisdale has been an excellent mentor.

“He’s a great guy,” said Kendrick.

“He’s definitely showed me the ropes with the team, he’s had experience in Jr. Hockey (including the WHL) as well, so it’s really nice having an older guy to look up to.”

The team has also announced that Tisdale has been put on the 30-day injured reserve list and added a 19-year-old puck-stopper from the WHL's Winnipeg Ice.

Keegan Maddocks appeared in one game for the Ice this season, allowing two goals and also suited up for one game last season with the Kamloops Blazers.

He also kicked out 41 shots in a 2-1 Merritt Centennials loss in Trail last season.

The Smoke Eaters head into the weekend with a record of 5-5-1.