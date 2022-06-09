Update- Man Injured by Fallen Tree in Montrose in Serious Condition
It took 11 Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters about an hour and a half to rescue a man in Montrose after he was hit by a fallen tree.
They called in the technical rope team at about 3pm Wednesday to bring the victim up from a 260 foot embankment.
Firefighters said the incident happened when a 9th Ave. area homeowner was falling trees near his property.
The injured man was flown directly by air ambulance to a trauma centre in Kelowna.
Fire officials told Bounce News on Thursday the man was listed in serious condition.
-
Trail Losing Its last Bear-Proof Bin, RDCK Closes Gyro Pool.The Natural Control Services Society is pulling its Bear-Proof bin from Trail's Public Works Yard in Glenmerry on Monday because not enough people are paying the per-bag fee. The RDCK is keeping the Gyro Park Pool in Nelson closed this summer.
-
Update-Progress Made on Creston Landfill Fire.RDCK fire officials said the blaze is under control and they expect to have it out early Friday afternoon. The air quality advisory because of potentially toxic smoke has been lifted.
-
Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to FallThe Kootenay Unemployment Rate has taken another significant dip. It was down over a half percent last month to 4.3%. Statistics Canada says the region's workforce grew by 12-hundred, while the number of people looking for work fell by 15-hundred.
-
Logging Protesters near Argenta Leave, More Protesters ArrestedLast Stand West Kootenay logging protesters have left their camp near Argenta. They returned after 17 protesters were arrested last month along the Salisbury Creek Forest Service Road and were told to leave Tuesday by Kaslo RCMP.
-
Evacuation Alert Lifted for Rural Grand ForksResidents of ten properties on Beatrice and Division Streets in rural Grand Forks are no longer under an evacuation alert. It was lifted Tuesday by the RDKB as river levels were back to pre-rain levels.
-
One Person Dies During COVID Outbreak at KBRHThe COVID-19 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is over. Interior Health confirmed one person died after 15 people were infected on the third-floor medical unit.
-
Local Advocate Critical of Federal Drug Decriminalization PlanThe Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action Team said the federal plan to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in B-C falls far short of the mark. Diana Daghofer also feels federal politicians are afraid to offend constituents who oppose the idea.
-
Rural Grand Forks Residents on Evacuation Alert21 residents from ten properties in the south end of Johnson Flats in rural Grand Forks remain on evacuation alert. They were advised to be ready to evacuate on short notice from their homes on Beatrice and Division Street's Friday afternoon.
-
Rossland Council Approves Draft Adverse Weather Policy, Street ClosureThe Policy addresses air quality, thunder and lightning, heavy rain, temperature warnings, weather warnings and more. Another discussion May 16th saw Rossland Council approve a road closure request for seasonal Wednesday Markets.