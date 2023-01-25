Update-Missing Woman Found Safe and Sound.
Nelson City Police are trying to find a 39-year-old woman.
Katherine Rivard hasn't been heard from in about a week.
She's about 5-7, 160 lbs, with short brownish-grey hair, brown eyes and a double nose piercing.
It is unknown what she was wearing and police fear that Rivard’s absence is cause for concern in regards to her wellbeing.
Anyone with any information with regards to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at (250) 354-3919.
