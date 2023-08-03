Update-Officials are Investigating a Fatal Residential Fire in Shoreacres

Regional officials are investigating a fatal house fire in Shoreacres.

Tarrys Fire Chief Greg Patterson says they responded quickly upon hearing about the blaze at about 9 p.m. Wed.

“A fire fighter that was walking by the residence could see flames in the kitchen window as he walked by so we were able to get there fairly quickly and Crescent Valley assisted us in mutual aid,” the chief told Bounce News,” adding that the owner was the only person inside.

“After a forcible entry on the door, there wasn’t a lot of damage there and discovered the deceased person close by,” Patterson said.

He indicates it is too early to determine a cause.

Meanwhile crews from Tarrys, Crescent Valley and Ootishenia battled a mid-afternoon blaze on Wed near Glade.

Patterson said a pick-up truck attached to a fifth-wheel that was being used as a residence along Hwy 3-A exploded into flames.

He indicated the blast came from a generator inside the truck.

The chief said a friend driving by at about 3 p.m. spotted the fire and rescued the man inside.

According to Patterson, the woman’s heroics is one reason the man is lucky to be alive.

“He did get injured as he was coming out of the trailer and walking past the truck,” said Patterson.

“There was an explosion, whether it was from a propane tank or another generator, he did get burned in the face,” stated the fire chief, who was relieved to learn the man was treated and released last night from hospital.

The three crews also had to deal with a fast moving fire that spread from the RV to the nearby forest.

“We definitely had to hit that one hard and fast,” said Patterson.

“It was into the trees and grass and spreading quickly, it was convenient to have it (the fire) next to the fire hall,” he added, noting that it was also helpful to be close to the area’s biggest business.

“I want to once again thank Kalesnikoff Lumber for providing us with water, it definitely helps.”

Fire fighters were back out in the forest on Thurs morning dousing hot spots.