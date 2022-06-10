Update-Progress Made on Creston Landfill Fire.

The RDCK has lifted the air qulity advisory issued early Fri. morning because of the fire at the Creston landfill.

Spokesperson Dan Elliott said fire fighters got the blaze under control a few hours after receiving the 911 call at about 5:15 a.m. and expected to have it out early Fri. afternoon.

The fire started at the back of the waste transfer station and moved to the scrap metal pile where appliances are kept.

Elliott said the fire crew used heavy equipment to establish a ring around the blaze.

The regional distirct warned anyone within a two kilometre radius of the landfill to stay indoors after the blaze broke out because of the potentially toxic smoke created by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

