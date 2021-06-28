Update- RCMP Divers Looking for Missing Swimmer in Champion Lake

The search for a missing swimmer at Champion Lake has resumed as the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team from the Okanagan arrived Monday monring.

Jiri Rozum disappeared at around 2 p.m. Saturday while swimming in the lake near Fruitvale.

The RCMP were called after family and friends were unable to find him. Police summoned South Columbia Search and Rescue at about 5:30 p.m.

SAR President Mike Hudson said 16 members fanned out in an extensive ground and water operation, which included the upper lakes and trails, with help from the Kootenay-Boundary Fire Services personnel who brought their boat.

Hudson indicated they stood down at about 11 p.m. Saturday and resumed the search at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Rossland Search and Rescue assisted in another extensive search of the area on Sunday, which was called off after about seven hours.

Hudson said they hoped the South Columbia boat equipped with side scan and sonar capability would be available to assist the RCMP divers. It has been undergoing repairs.