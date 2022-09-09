Update-RCMP Investigating Car Bombing in Montrose

A car explosion earlier this morning (Fri Sept. 9) is the talk of the town in Montrose.

Neighbours told Bounce News they heard it at about 6:30 this morning.

Mayor Mike Walsh who lives about a block away from the blast on 8th Ave. also heard it.

“At about 6:30 this morning I heard this huge explosion and it shook my house,” he told Bounce News.

“And I really didn’t know what it was and I thought it was the battery place that blew up again, but I didn’t really see anything, never seen no smoke, no nothing,” he added.

After learning it was a car explosion, Walsh went over and had a look for himself.

“Definitely a black vehicle, that exploded, it didn’t catch on fire at all, but had front end damage, roof damage, the window was taken out,” according to Walsh.

Walsh said a man with a severely injured arm went to a neighbour’s house, they called 911 and paramedics took him to hospital.

Neighbours also said debris from the blast hit a house across the street and this is the same residence where police and fire fighters responded to a car fire in late Jan.

Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich confirmed a bomb was placed in the car.

"We believe at this time it was an improvised explosive devise," he stated and commented on the circumstances.

"It was nothing to do with the vehicle or any of the property owned by the victim," he added.

Wicentowich said police are looking into the possibility that the bombing was drug related.

"We are going to investigate the drug trafficking connection," the Sergeant also said police are familiar with the victim. .

"This gentleman is known to us," stated Wicentowich, who added that his injuries are life threatening.

The police investigation will include the RCMP bomb squad and forensics officers from Nelson.

Trail RCMP ask residents to stay out of the area until investigators are finished and it's safe to return.