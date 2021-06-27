iHeartRadio
Update-Wildfire Burning near Downtown Trail Under Control

wildfire 3

A wildfire erupted in West Trail near the downtown.

The billowing smoke was visible across the city late Sunday morning and an air support plane was circling the area at around 12 p.m.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Services Chief Dan Derby said crews from four local fire stations responsed at about 11:30 a.m. and encountered a significant blaze which they got under control about an hour later.

Derby said the B-C Wildfire Service would be dropping fire retardant from a helicopter to douce the hard to get at areas and asked residents to stay out the area where fire fighting efforts continued.  

Kim Wright of the Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar said the B-C Wildfire Service had three fire fighters on the initial crew and 10 others joined later.

She said the 7,000 square metre fire did not threaten any structures.

The fire also caused a power outage in the downtown and surrounding area affecting about 925 customers according to Fortis B.C.

