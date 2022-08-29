Update-Woman Charged with Assault Turns Herself In

Creston RCMP have reported that a 34-year-old woman wanted on an assault charge has turned herself in.

Police said Stacey Derbyshire was last seen in Yakh and asked that anyone who may know where she is to call investigators at 250-428-9313.

Meanwhile RCMP said they have received several tips regarding alleged sex offender Oliver Langelid.

The 71-year-old remains at large after missing court appearances on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against someone under 16 years of age.