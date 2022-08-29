Update-Woman Charged with Assault Turns Herself In
Creston RCMP have reported that a 34-year-old woman wanted on an assault charge has turned herself in.
Police said Stacey Derbyshire was last seen in Yakh and asked that anyone who may know where she is to call investigators at 250-428-9313.
Meanwhile RCMP said they have received several tips regarding alleged sex offender Oliver Langelid.
The 71-year-old remains at large after missing court appearances on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against someone under 16 years of age.
-
Salisbury Creek Logging Protesters Returning to Court Sept 12Logging protesters arrested last May and June near Argenta are due back in Nelson Provincial Court Sept. 12. The 19 people accused of contempt of court appeared on July 19, but it's unclear if they will be facing criminal or civil charges.
-
Lighting Project at Trail's Butler Park Starting in SeptTrail's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer says their goal is to have the new lights installed at Butler Park in time for next baseball season. Colin McClure expects work to start in a month.
-
Trail RCMP Weekly Report Spans MVI, Break and Enter, moreIn one instance Trail RCMP responded to word from a monitoring company on Saturday, August 20th, regarding a 33-year old Trail man violating his order to remain in his Green Avenue residence.
-
Peace Climate Advocate Rolls Through Nelson on Cross-Canada ExpeditionDavid Ligouy has travelled over 40-thousand kilometres all over the world since 2008, including in Europe, and his current trip from Argentina to Montreal saw him roll through Nelson this past Wednesday on a solar-powered trike.
-
Sandy Santori Retiring from Municipal PoliticsAfter 25 years in public life including 21 on Trail City Council, Sandy Santori is not seeing re-election. The former mayor and MLA said it's time for new blood around the council table.
-
Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul ProposalA Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed zoning amendment for 1980-68th Avenue.
-
Encampment Removal Addressed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar and District Community Services Society helped clean seven camps, including some in the railroad's right of way, after ensuring any occupants were given some notice.
-
Sentencing Delayed in Castlegar Stabbing CaseA 31-year-old woman convicted in the stabbings of two Castlegar teens remains in custody as she awaits sentencing. Sasha Prokaski has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in a February 2021 attack on two girls after a break-in.
-
Kootenay Pride RideAug 29 - Sept 4