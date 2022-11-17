Updated-Beaver Valley Arena Employee Charged with Voyeurism

A 21-year-old Trail man will appear in court Feb. 2 on a charge of voyeurism.

Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich told Bounce News he was arrested early Wed. evening at the Beaver Valley Arena.

“It’s alleged an employee of the arena set up a cell phone to surreptitiously to record in the girls changing room,” said the Sergeant.

“The phone was discovered by a parent and turned over to the police, we conducted a short investigation and determined that we believe this is the case and the employee was arrested,” he added, and stated more charges could be forthcoming.

“Currently we are investigating him for voyeurism, contrary to section 162 of the Criminal Code and there may be additional charges once reviewed by Crown Counsel,” he stated.

The suspect was in custody for a short time.

“The employee was released on several conditions including to have no contact with youth and we will be conducting close monitoring of that person in the community,” said Wicentowich, who noted there is understandably a great deal of public concern.

“The youth’s targeted in this were 10-to-13 (years old), we encourage anybody who has any questions, or may need some assistance with us to contact the Trail RCMP (250-364-2566), we can connect them with victims services,” he explained.