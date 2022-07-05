UPDATED: Evacuation Alert Rescinded for Properties in RDCK Area D
The RDCK has since rescinded the Evacuation Alert impacting 25 properties along the Lardeau River.
The Regional District explains consultation with BC Water Stewardship heard that the Lardeau River would have peaked overnight, July 4th, just above a five-year return period.
A High Streamflow Advisory remains in effect for the entire RDCK citing the potential for unstable weather, plus increased snowmelt.
An evacuation alert has been issued to residents of 25 properties in the RDCK’s Area-D.
They are along the Lardeau River south of Poplar Creek to the confluence of the Lardeau River and Duncan River.
RDCK officials said residents have been told to ready to leave on short notice because of potential flooding.
The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the West Kootenay on Mon.
Forest Centre modelling suggests a significant amount of rain, combined with a snowmelt from a record snowpack could result in significant flooding in the next 24 to 48 hours.
RDCK officials urge everyone to stay away from the edges of fast flowing streams and rivers.
The addresses of the properties on evacuation alert are listed below.
|
14940 HWY 31
|
14146 HWY 31
|
14142 HWY 31
|
14130 HWY 31
|
15904 HWY 31
|
15924 HWY 31
|
13825 HWY 31
|
16340 HWY 31
|
16395 HWY 31
|
209 LARDEAU RIV RD
|
16394 HWY 31
|
208 LARDEAU RIV RD
|
16410 HWY 31
|
16412 HWY 31
|
16414 HWY 31
|
13544 HWY 31
|
16420 HWY 31
|
16422 HWY 31
|
16424 HWY 31
|
16430 HWY 31
|
13504 HWY 31
|
13440 HWY 31
|
16480 HWY 31
|
16471 HWY 31
|
16453 POPLAR CREEK FSR