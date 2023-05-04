UPDATED: Further Evac Orders in Grand Forks, Alerts, Hwys Closed, more

Latest: More properties have been put on Evacuation Order in Grand Forks as river levels continue to rise.

Eight addressed properties in the Manly Meadows area of rural Grand Forks have received Evacuation Orders, effective at noon today, joining 10 addresses between Beatrice Street and Division Street already ordered to leave affected areas immediately.

A State of Local Emergency has also been issued by the RDKB.

An Evacuation Order has now been issued for South Johnson Flats in rural Grand Forks.

The Evacuation Order covers approximately 10 addresses between Beatrice Street and Division Street and an estimated 23 residents.

An Evacuation Alert has been requested for 12th Street in Johnson Flats covering 34 addresses and an estimated 72 residents. An Evacuation Alert is also in place for 7 addresses and roughly 19 residents in the Gilpin Road Area.

Those on Evacuation Alert should prepare themselves to leave at a moment’s notice and anyone on Evacuation Order is required to leave affected areas immediately.

The RDKB says that Emergency Support Services will be provided to those affected through the Canadian Red Cross and the public needs to exercise caution and stay clear of fast-flowing rivers, creeks and potentially unstable riverbanks.

One Vallican area property remains evacuated but six are now on evacuation alert because of the continued flood threat along Little Slocan South Rd.

The RDCK lifted two evacuation orders after Wednesday’s geotechnical assessment from the air but added more to the evacuation alert on Wed. night.

Residents of properties who have been told to leave on a moment’s notice live at 3270, 3279, 3300, 3301, 3360 and 3364 Little Slocan South Rd.

The lone property still under an evacuation order is 3355 Little Slocan South Rd.

Flooding has also closed the Bombi Summit on Hwy 3 about 15km east of Castlegar and the Kootenay Pass is closed because of a mudslide.