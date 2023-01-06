Updated-KIJHL Slaps Season Ending Suspension on Adam DiBella

Nelson Leafs head coach Adam DiBella is suspended for rest of the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs.

KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois announced the decision Fri. morn. after investigating the New Year’s Eve line brawl in Nelson at the beginning of the second period against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

“Our investigation determined that the incident in Saturday’s game was instigated by the Leafs at Mr. DiBella’s direction,” stated Dubois.

“The KIJHL has zero tolerance for these types of actions by any team staff member, and the severity of Mr. DiBella’s suspension reflects the seriousness that we place on leadership and player safety,” he added in the statement released by the league.

DiBella is prohibited from being in any KIJHL facility from one hour before until one hour after any Nelson Leafs game.

He is also banned from all team activities and will have to apply to the league for reinstatement before returning as a coach in the KIJHL.

The team has also been fined $5,000 and will have to submit a report to the league to outline steps it has taken to ensure all staff are aware of the KIJHL standards of conduct.

That report is due June by 1.

The league has suspended eight Leafs players a combined 35 games for the brawl, while four Beaver Valley players were each assessed two game bans.

A statement from the team released at 11 a.m. Fri. stated the board accepts the KIJHL's decision and will not be appealing.

It also said assistant coach Tylson Sooboten and general manager Lancy Morey would be behind the bench on an interim basis beginning with this weekend's three game road trip.

The statement also indicated a decision about who will take over as head coach will be made in the days to come.

The Leafs have 15 regular season games remaining and currently sit second in the Neil Murdoch Division with a 16-8-4-1 record.