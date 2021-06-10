Updated Local COVID Numbers and Upcoming Vaccination Clinics

Grand Forks had only three COVID-19 infections in all of 2020.

The area added 11 last week with cases at Grand Forks Secondary, as well as John A Hutton and Christina Lake Elementary Schools.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control also indicated the Creston Valley had four new infections between May 25 and June 5, with one each in Nelson and the Kettle Valley, while the virus did not re-appear in Greater Trail, or the Castlegar, Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake areas.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control also released the 17-month totals for communities throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

Between Jan 2020 and the end of May 2021, the Nelson area had a total of 177 infections.

Other totals include Greater Trail at 77, the Kettle Valley at 74, the Creston Valley at 71 and the area Castlegar at 50.

The Grand Forks area experienced 35 infections during that 17-month period, with 20 thoughout the Arrow Lakes and 17 in and around Kootenay Lake.

Meanwhile a mobile clinic will travel through the smaller centres over the next month to give residents COVID-19 vaccinations.

A clinic will take place June 17-18 at Fauquier Community Hall.

Harrop-Proctor residents can get shots July 4 at the Balfour Community Hall.

The Kaslo clinic is set for June 28-29 at J-V Humphries School.

The Nakusp and District Community Complex will be the location July 7-10 for people in that community.

New Denver residents can get their shots June 28-29 at the Silverton Community Hall.

People from Slocan Park and Slocan City can go to Slocan Park Community Hall July 8-9 for their vaccinations.

In Salmo, shots will be available on Wednesday’s at the Youth and Community Centre, while the unit will be back at the Memorial Hall June 24-25 for Silverton residents to get inoculated.