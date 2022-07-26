iHeartRadio
UPDATED Twenty Year Manhunt for Child Sex Offender Ends in Creston

A convicted child sex offender who's been eluding police since 2001 is back in the United States and finally serving their time thanks to Creston RCMP.

Louis Edward Flood disappeared from Idaho in 2001 while out on parole for serving three of his 18 year sentence for both Lewd Conduct and Sex Abuse of (a) Child under 16.

Constable Brett Urano commends the work of Constable Dave Bickle and tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that it all started with a tip from the public:

“The initial report was the first time we heard that he may be in the area. So as soon as we did we began our investigation and Constable Bickle was able to confirm his identify and get the result that we have today, where he is now back in the US to serve the remainder of his sentence.”

Police had caught word on July 13th before Flood’s eventual arrest:

“It was myself and Constable Bickle, so it was just the two of us. We met him in a public place and we arrested him and informed him ‘Mr. Flood you’re come with us, you’re under arrest for being unlawfully in Canada and we’re going to be looking at removing you to the United States to finish out your charges that you have there for your outstanding warrant that you’ve had for over 20 years down there’….”

“…. It’s not like we’re in daily communication or anything with our American counter-parts. We work with them when there is a file that interests us, or when there is a border runner or things like that…. If they think they have intel’ for this or that they’ll let us know and we’ll let them know when we may have something of interest to them.” adds Constable Urano

Agencies including the United States Marshall Service, Idaho State Corrections, the Idaho State Police and Canada Border Services Agency are all mentioned to have helped leading up to the arrest. Flood was removed to the US on Monday, July 25th, where the US Marshall Service Fugitive Transport Unit took custody of him. Flood, who was even featured on the America's Most Wanted TV show back in 2011, will now be serving the remaining 13 years of his prison sentence.

 

 

A man from Idaho man on the run for over 20 years is back in custody thanks to Creston RCMP.

Louis Edward Flood disappeared after being paroled in 2001.

He had served three years of an 18 year sentence for lewd conduct and sexual abuse of children.

U-S authorities said he fled, leading to a manhunt that was also chronicled on the television show America’s Most Wanted in 2011.

After learning Flood was in Creston, Constable Dave Bickle confirmed his identity, and helped coordinate Flood’s arrest and extradition Monday back to the U-S.

Idaho State authorities indicated Flood will serve the remaining 13 years of his sentence behind bars.

~ Initial Author Drew Wilson, updated by Alex Robinson

