Urgent-Armed and Dangerous Man At Large Near Rossland
Trail RCMP are urging residents in the Old Rossland Cascade Highway area to lock their homes and vehicles and stay inside.
RCMP say a U-S Citizen armed with a large hunting knife is loose in the sparsely populated area after fleeing police.
Police say the man known as “Levi Sweet” was confronted by officers at about 2:30 p.m. today (Fri. Mar. 24) on a property in the 500-block of Old Rossland-Cascade Highway, near the city.
Officers continue to search the area for the man they say is not to be approached.
He is between 30-and-35 years old, Caucasian, about 6’ tall, wearing a t-shirt and light coloured cargo pants.
Trail RCMP say anyone who may spot the wanted man or know anything about his whereabouts should call investigators immediately at 250-364-2566.
Castlegar Council Hears Request to Dissolve StrataThe strata at Emerald Crescent Road includes 62 lots and 61 detached single family homes but residents are reportedly keen to simply their services and hand over the reins.
Salmo Man Allegedly Holds Police at Bay for Five HoursA 55 year old Salmo man was taken in custody after holding RCMP near Salmon Arm at bay for five hours. RCMP said Jeffrey Dean Smith came out Tues. afternoon after police fired tear gas into his RV.
Drag Storytime Performer Speaks to Statement by Nelson PoliceBirkley Valks was attacked for his efforts online but tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he expects the Nelson Public Library will have faced even more threats.
COVID Outbreak Declared at Trail Long-Term Care FacilityColumbia View Lodge in Trail has been hit with a COVID outbreak. Interior Health says it has filtered through the entire 76-room long term care facility on Laburnum Dr.
Manslaughter Trial Continues in Nelson, Emergency Personnel TestifiesYesterday heard from varying emergency service representatives, including two individuals who were present during an autopsy performed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just days after an incident on Nelson’s Baker Street.
Castlegar City Council Discusses Wind Phone ConceptCastlegar Hospice Society's Suzanne Lehbauer detailed a story on an old phone booth that was setup in a garden to connect with the deceased.
Nelson RCMP Looking for Hit and Run DriverNelson RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle at the Playmour Junction. It happened at about 3:55 p.m. Tues. Police say the driver of a grey or silver GMC half-ton pickup left the scene. Fire fighters reported minor injuries.
Trail RCMP Investigating Dog PoisoningsThe Conservation office has been called in to help investigate the deaths of two dogs. Trail RCMP believe both died from eating meat laced with strychnine left out around Casino Road.
Nelson City Police Investigating Drag Storytime PostsNelson City Police say there are several ongoing investigations into alleged hate-motivated incidents that caused the postponement of the Drag Storytime event at the public library and are working with the Crown on appropriate charges.