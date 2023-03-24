Urgent-Armed and Dangerous Man At Large Near Rossland

Trail RCMP are urging residents in the Old Rossland Cascade Highway area to lock their homes and vehicles and stay inside.

RCMP say a U-S Citizen armed with a large hunting knife is loose in the sparsely populated area after fleeing police.

Police say the man known as “Levi Sweet” was confronted by officers at about 2:30 p.m. today (Fri. Mar. 24) on a property in the 500-block of Old Rossland-Cascade Highway, near the city.

Officers continue to search the area for the man they say is not to be approached.

He is between 30-and-35 years old, Caucasian, about 6’ tall, wearing a t-shirt and light coloured cargo pants.

Trail RCMP say anyone who may spot the wanted man or know anything about his whereabouts should call investigators immediately at 250-364-2566.